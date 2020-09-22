Can't find a patio heater? Or a laundry machine? Blame COVID-19 (again)
A new season means new and unexpected product shortages, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic's influence on Canadian buying trends. So what's going on with autumn's must-have items as they get increasingly hard to find?
From mason jars to appliances, autumn ushers in new and unexpected product shortages
When the COVID-19 pandemic started, you couldn't find toilet paper, Lysol wipes, flour or yeast.
Now, six months later, autumn has begun and people are preparing for winter. That means there's a whole new list of must-have items you just cannot find on store shelves. Are mason jars the new toilet paper for fall?
Cost of Living producer Tracy Fuller takes a closer look at some of the seasonal shortages Canadians are encountering this fall and finds out (once again) if we should be worried.
Click 'Listen' at the top of the page to hear this segment, or download the Cost of Living podcast.
