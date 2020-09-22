Can't find a patio heater? Or a laundry machine? Blame COVID-19 (again)

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, you couldn't find toilet paper, Lysol wipes, flour or yeast.

Now, six months later, autumn has begun and people are preparing for winter. That means there's a whole new list of must-have items you just cannot find on store shelves. Are mason jars the new toilet paper for fall?

Cost of Living producer Tracy Fuller takes a closer look at some of the seasonal shortages Canadians are encountering this fall and finds out (once again) if we should be worried.