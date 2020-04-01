What tanking bank profits and billions in loan loss provisions mean for Canada's economy
We look at what the first-quarter bank earnings in 2020 say about the Canadian economy, through a conversation with Som Seif, CEO of Purpose Investments.
Despite historic losses one expert says it's not as bad as it could have been
Listen6:42
When Canada's big banks report quarterly earnings it's often a predictable affair: the banks make a bunch of money, Canadians see that, grumble about high fees and then we all go about our day.
In the middle of a pandemic, however, those earning results take on a whole new significance.
- The Cost of Living has moved back to our old timeslot on CBC Radio One!
Catch us Fridays at 11:30 a.m. or Tuesdays at 11:30 p.m. in most time zones.
To listen anytime, click here to download the show to your podcast player of choice.
Cost of Living host Paul Haavardsrud talks to Som Seif, CEO of Purpose Investments, to find out what the banks have to say about the state of Canada's economy.
Click 'Listen' at the top of this page to hear the whole episode or download the CBC Listen app.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.