What tanking bank profits and billions in loan loss provisions mean for Canada's economy

When Canada's big banks report quarterly earnings it's often a predictable affair: the banks make a bunch of money, Canadians see that, grumble about high fees and then we all go about our day.

In the middle of a pandemic, however, those earning results take on a whole new significance.

The Cost of Living has moved back to our old timeslot on CBC Radio One!

Catch us Fridays at 11:30 a.m. or Tuesdays at 11:30 p.m. in most time zones.

To listen anytime, click here to download the show to your podcast player of choice.

Cost of Living host Paul Haavardsrud talks to Som Seif, CEO of Purpose Investments, to find out what the banks have to say about the state of Canada's economy.

Click 'Listen' at the top of this page to hear the whole episode or download the CBC Listen app.