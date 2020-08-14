From cans to canola: how international trade disputes affect prices

Whether you are growing canola on the prairies or canning craft beer in Vancouver - international trade spats have been a thorn in the side of Canadian businesses and consumer for the past two years. As another fight with our American neighbours looms over aluminum tariffs, we explain what's happening.

Plus canola prices are spiking to the highest level in years. We head to a Camrose, Alta. farm to hear from the people raising one of Canada's biggest crops why farmers might not be taking home any more money from the market spike.

And we look back at the economics of vaccine development, in a replay of a story that originally aired in late March 2020. Just how much does creating a vaccine cost? Here's a big hint - there are a lot of zeros at the end of that dollar figure.