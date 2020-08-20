Why rising canola prices don't mean farmers are reaping more gold from the soil
Canola prices haven't dropped as expected due to export restrictions on Canadian products going to China. But that doesn't necessarily mean farmers will be making more money as commodity prices rise.
Prices are up but in many cases, farmers profits aren't
Listen4:46
Bright, golden canola fields are a familiar summer sight in many parts of Canada, with the oilseed being a key export for Canadian farmers. But after China blocked shipments of Canadian canola more than a year ago, many expected the crop's prices to drop due to lessened demand.
- The Cost of Living is moving soon! Catch us Fridays at 11:30 a.m. until Sept. 6.
Starting Sept. 13, you can catch us at noon on Sundays after the news.
To listen anytime, click here to download the show to your podcast player of choice
That hasn't happened, and prices are actually higher than they've been in ages.
But that doesn't necessarily mean farmers will be making more money than they expected.
We head to Camrose, Alta. to find out why farmers are watching the market go up but not bringing home any extra canola-plant-based bacon.
Click 'Listen' above to hear the whole episode or download the CBC Listen app.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.