Why rising canola prices don't mean farmers are reaping more gold from the soil

Bright, golden canola fields are a familiar summer sight in many parts of Canada, with the oilseed being a key export for Canadian farmers. But after China blocked shipments of Canadian canola more than a year ago, many expected the crop's prices to drop due to lessened demand.

That hasn't happened, and prices are actually higher than they've been in ages.

But that doesn't necessarily mean farmers will be making more money than they expected.

We head to Camrose, Alta. to find out why farmers are watching the market go up but not bringing home any extra canola-plant-based bacon.