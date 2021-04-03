From boat blockages to bike shortages — and whether real estate love letters work

The Cost of Living ❤s money — how it makes (or breaks) us.

Our pandemic shopping spree has created huge demand for shipping containers — otherwise known as sea cans.

Cargo ships are racing to transport goods as fast as they can from Asia and certain items, such as bikes, are fighting to find space on board.

But it also means Canadian goods, such as lentils, can't get a spot for the return trip to Asia either.

Cost of Living 10:16 From bikes to beans and how a shortage of shipping containers is messing with Canada's economy Executive producer Tracy Johnson talks with host Paul Haavarsrud about just what's happening — and why your problem in finding a bike is actually a boat problem.

The trend of "real estate love letters" is popping back up as Canada's housing market continues to surge in prices. But does an old fashioned <<billet-doux>> to your potential home seller actually work? Perhaps the only words that matter in a bidding war the ones that come with dollar signs and additional zeros — namely, money.

Cost of Living 4:27 Is money all that talks in real estate, or does it need a boost from a love letter? Senior producer Jennifer Keene looks at the written rhetorical tool some Canadians are using to get the house they want.

That big boat that was stuck in the Suez Canal exposed some of the weaknesses in how goods get moved around the planet.

But what changes now that it's free, and what are Canada's potential pain points in a globalized supply chain?

Cost of Living 8:16 How Canada fits into the quiet world of logistics and if supply chains can be boring again Host Paul Haavardsrud talks to a Canadian maritime pilot about what can go wrong on cargo ships, and to international trade expert Werner Antweiler of the University of British Columbia about where Canada fits in on international trade matters.