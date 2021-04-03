From boat blockages to bike shortages — and whether real estate love letters work
The Cost of Living for April 11, 2021
Our pandemic shopping spree has created huge demand for shipping containers — otherwise known as sea cans.
Cargo ships are racing to transport goods as fast as they can from Asia and certain items, such as bikes, are fighting to find space on board.
But it also means Canadian goods, such as lentils, can't get a spot for the return trip to Asia either.
The trend of "real estate love letters" is popping back up as Canada's housing market continues to surge in prices. But does an old fashioned <<billet-doux>> to your potential home seller actually work? Perhaps the only words that matter in a bidding war the ones that come with dollar signs and additional zeros — namely, money.
That big boat that was stuck in the Suez Canal exposed some of the weaknesses in how goods get moved around the planet.
But what changes now that it's free, and what are Canada's potential pain points in a globalized supply chain?
