How Canada fits into the quiet world of logistics and whether supply chains can be boring again
The quiet world of logistics and global supply chains is not so hidden anymore, after the boat stuck in the Suez Canal exposed some of the weaker points in international trade routes..
In the six days it took to get unstuck, this giant cargo ship was like the physical embodiment of global trade vulnerability. On top of that, the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the cracks in the system.
So how does Canada fit into a world of global supply chains that were once taken for granted?
Host Paul Haavardsrud talks to a Canadian maritime pilot about what can go wrong on cargo ships, and to international trade expert Werner Antweiler of the University of British Columbia about where Canada fits in on international trade matters.
