Debt, banks, and the price of gasoline — we answer your questions about the economics of COVID-19

When it comes to COVID-19, there are still more questions than answers when it comes to the economy. Governments are pushing out a lot of money as markets remain volatile, and every day brings something new.

But for now — at least until things change — The Cost of Living wants to try and answer some of your questions about what's happening, money-wise.

CBC Radio's business and economics show, Cost of Living, is in a new time slot on CBC Radio One due to the coronavirus pandemic. Catch it Fridays at 1:30 p.m. (2 p.m. NT), Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. or online anytime at CBC Listen.

Questions came in via social media and email about topics ranging from gas prices to government debt.

Do we have capacity for big deficits?

Multiple listeners wrote and called into the show asking about increased government spending. While many experts consider a jump in spending necessary right now, a question that comes up is — how worried should we be about all the extra debt being taken on?

There are aspects to the current financial situation that could be considered good news in the midst of a crisis.

Canada is going into this situation with the lowest amount of debt, relative to the size of our economy, of any G7 country right now. This means there is capacity to borrow and spend right now.

Have your own question for the Cost of Living team?

Call us at 1-866-550-COST or email costofliving@cbc.ca

Additionally, with interest rates low right now, the cost to service debt is lower than, say, 1990 when interest rates were around 13 to 14 per cent. Interest payments in the 1990s were much higher, leading to political decisions to cut spending to address debt.

Economists such as Ron Kneebone caution that while deficit spending is necessary right now, it shouldn't last any longer than it needs to.

"It's quite possible that [if] the deficit will be $180 billion next year, the year after that it might be $90 billlion. And we might be saying, 'Oh, that's great they cut it in half,'" said the economist with the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy. "But it's still a $90 billion deficit."

Kneebone told Cost of Living host Paul Haavardsrud it may take three or four years to unwind all the deficit spending that results from the COVID-19 crisis.

What's the future of pensions?

One listener wrote in asking what could happen to public sector pension plans, given the beating that markets have taken in the past few weeks.

"Given the governmental-defined benefit pension plans, backed by taxpayers, what does the future look like for both pensioners and taxpayers for the short and medium term?" asked Martin from Calgary.

While public sector pension plans, by definition, invest their funds — which is always a risk — it's important to remember that plans came into this year in good general shape because the markets were really strong in 2019.

One of the biggest public sector plans in Canada, the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, was fully funded coming into 2020, which means its assets either matched or were greater than its liabilities.

The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, or OMERS, was almost fully funded at 97 per cent.

But as for whether public sector pensions, generally speaking, will need a taxpayer bailout due to the current crisis — it all depends on the economy in the coming months and years.

Pension expert Keith Ambachtsheer told The Cost of Living executive producer Tracy Johnson that while markets are volatile right now, that will eventually end.

Click here to download Cost of Living to your podcast player of choice, or find us on the new CBC Listen app.

"It isn't going to be next month, but hopefully it is next year … if that actually happens, the prices will come back. That 20 per cent that's lost, it'll come back," said Ambachtsheer.

According to Ambachtsheer, money flooding into the economy from the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve will need somewhere to go. That could mean it goes into the stock market, which could buoy pension investments.

"A good stock, with a dividend yield … that looks pretty good to me longer term," said Ambachtsheer, who is predicting the current volatility will be about a one year phenomenon.

Gas prices? What gives?

Why aren't gas prices matching the drop in oil prices commensurately, asked Tige of Edmonton, Alta., via Twitter.

Why is the price of gas at the pumps not following the proportional downward trend of WCS or similar commodities? —@TigeProcyshyn

Gas prices are hitting very low points right now. Gas prices in Edmonton, at the time of Tige's tweet were around 58 cents per litre. A steep drop, to be sure, but perhaps not proportionate to the fall in oil prices.

Broadly speaking, taxes and sales margins make up the difference. Wholesale prices for gasoline in Edmonton, for example, were around 25 cents per litre at the time. Add another 23 cents in taxes, plus about a dime in margin for the gas retailer.

And, perhaps bear in mind, an Edmontonian wondering about 58 cents per litre of gas could result in cries of anguish from coastal neighbours in Vancouver.

Can I trust my savings account?

Solange in New Brunswick wrote to Cost of Living asking whether the money in her savings and chequing accounts is safe.

On the one hand, there is a simple answer to this question. In Canada, deposits in most personal savings and chequing accounts are protected under the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation. Up to $100,000 per account in most scenarios is protected in the event of a bank failure.

On the other hand, if Solange is concerned about the overall viability of Canadian banks, that is trickier to answer given current economic turmoil. However, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions and the Bank of Canada watch and monitor the chartered banks in this country carefully, and when the pandemic began, Canadians did not see a "run" on the banks.

If the kind of financial chaos that the coronavirus situation caused for markets did not result in bank upheaval, Canadians could be reasonably confident that banks should remain stable.

Click "listen" at the top of the page to hear this segment, or download the Cost of Living podcast.