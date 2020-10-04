COVID consequences: immigration interrupted and who gets Canada's first vaccines

The coronavirus pandemic has meant the Canadian border is closed to many, if not most travellers, since March 18, 2020.

The closure means Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada is nowhere close to hitting its 2020 target of 340,000 new permanent residents, and interruption is already having consequences on businesses, real estate and more in communities right across the country.

The Cost of Living ❤s money — how it makes (or breaks) us.

Catch us Sundays on CBC Radio One at 12:00 p.m. (12:30 p.m. NT).

We also repeat the following Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in most provinces.

Cost of Living host Paul Haavardsrud takes a closer look at the short and long-term economic consequences of our closed borders, and senior producer Falice Chin takes a tour of one community in Calgary, Alta. built around new Canadians to find out how the events of 2020 have affected life there.

Cost of Living 10:43 Stalled immigration leads to job, real estate and economic losses during pandemic

There's a good chance you're not going to be one of the first people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

While Canada has signed multiple deals with pharmaceutical companies to purchase millions of doses of a future vaccine, there's no guarantee any will be effective. And we're certainly not going to receive all the doses we need in one shipment.

So if there won't be enough COVID-19 vaccines for every Canadian right away, who will get the vaccine first?

Producer Richard Raycraft dives into the economics of how a vaccine gets distributed.

Cost of Living 9:04 Who gets a vaccine for COVID-19 first and how the government makes that decision

If you're having a tough time figuring out how a universal basic income might work and what it might look like in practice... dig out your VCR because old episodes of Star Trek might help.

Don't feel like waiting for your dose of The Cost of Living on Sundays?

To listen anytime, click here to download the show to your podcast player of choice.

Subscribe to get episodes automatically downloaded to your device.

Space may be the final frontier but when it comes to economic theory, this classic sci-fi series did a pretty good job of putting utopian ideas into (fictional) practice.

Producer Anis Heydari speaks with Trekonomics author Manu Saadia about what we can learn from all those captains and commanders working hard for the Federation … even though they don't, apparently, get paid on the Starship Enterprise.

Cost of Living 5:48 The "Trekonomics" of why the crew of the Starship Enterprise doesn't get paid