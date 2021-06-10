Fake it 'til you make it: why some entrepreneurs invent fake assistants

Not all assistants are created equal. Some aren't even real.

Nevertheless, senior producer Jennifer Keene finds that even fake assistants can get the job done.

The Cost of Living ❤s money — how it makes (or breaks) us.

Hear from a female entrepreneur who used imaginary male assistants to help boost her company's image and navigate some of the gender stereotypes faced by women in business.