Cost of Living·Listen

Fake it 'til you make it: why some entrepreneurs invent fake assistants

Some female entrepreneurs are inventing male assistants to help boost their company's image and navigate some of the gender stereotypes faced by women in business — but does it work?

No employees? No problem!

CBC Radio ·
Some female entrepreneurs use fake assistants to get results and remove gender stereotypes from business interactions. (Prostock-studio/Shutterstock)
Cost of Living5:08No employees? No problem! Some entrepreneurs fake it 'til the make it with invented assistants

Not all assistants are created equal. Some aren't even real.

Nevertheless, senior producer Jennifer Keene finds that even fake assistants can get the job done.

Hear from a female entrepreneur who used imaginary male assistants to help boost her company's image and navigate some of the gender stereotypes faced by women in business.

More from this episode

