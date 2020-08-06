Donald Trump, China and Microsoft's window into TikTok

How TikTok, its current owner ByteDance, Donald Trump, China and Microsoft are coming together in a political dance that is far more complicated than learning the "renegade."

With experts saying some of the U.S. President's demands, such as taxpayers getting a cut of a potential TikTok sale, are "unusual," it's a business deal unlike most of the mergers and acquisitions in Silicon Valley and beyond.

We explain just what is happening (so far) as TikTok users and fans alike could see politics and business fracturing the audience of one of the world's trendiest video platforms in 2020.