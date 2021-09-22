Skip to Main Content
Menu
Canada Votes 2021
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
Canada Votes 2021
radio
CBC Radio
Top Stories
Shows
Podcasts
Schedules
Frequency
LISTEN LIVE
More
Conservatives lose again. What now? | CBC Radio Loaded
Radio
·
Audio
Conservatives lose again. What now?
Leader Erin O’Toole brought a moderate strategy to the Conservative election campaign, but his loss was nearly identical to his predecessor's. What went wrong, and what that means for the party’s future.
Social Sharing
Posted: Sep 22, 2021 12:00 AM ET | Last Updated: September 22
now