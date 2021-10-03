Radio · Audio

Club Z's not dead, baby! Zellers is back — sort of.

On this week's show, we talk about China-Canada relations being cold while trade between the two countries is still hot as ever. So what is our current trading relationship like? Paul Haavardsrud looks at where we are at right now, after the Two Michaels returned home to Canada. Plus we look at the return of Zellers. The Hudson's Bay Company has dusted off its old trademark and opened up a pop-up shop in Burlington, Ontario with the discount store branding. Could the lowest price be the law once more? Anis Heydari ventured into the world of big red Z's to find out. And what is happening to your brain when you get a new subscription box each month? The monthly deliveries often appeal to niche interests — like a monthly selection of unique breakfast cereals! Danielle Nerman looks at the exploding popularity of subscription boxes.