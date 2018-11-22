Six teenage boys. Gang sexual assault charges. An elite private school. The culture of hazing.

The details of the alleged crimes at St. Michael's College School in Toronto have shocked students, parents and alumni. Now, both the president and principal have resigned amid the scandal.

Again and again, incidents like this keep happening to teenagers, college students and young athletes. Is it hitting close to home? Can it be stopped?

Our question this week: Why is hazing still a problem in Canada?

Join Duncan McCue Sunday, live simultaneously through six time zones on CBC Radio One, and streaming on cbc.ca, the CBC Radio app and Facebook Live.