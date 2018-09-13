Skip to Main Content
Who should have the final say on human rights in Canada?
Who should have the final say on human rights in Canada?

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has invoked the notwithstanding clause, in the name of preserving democracy. Does it bother you? Or, are you simply indifferent? Join host Duncan McCue this Sunday on Cross Country Checkup.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to reporters in Toronto. Debate is currently underway over the use of the notwithstanding clause. (Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press)

Sunday on Cross Country Checkup: Doug Ford's constitutional bombshell

A controversial court decision and a premier's fight to win. 

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has invoked the notwithstanding clause, in the name of preserving democracy. Does it bother you? Or, are you simply indifferent?

Same-sex marriage, Catholic school funding, face-covering ban...all triggered similar debate before in other provinces.

Our question: Who should have the final say on human rights in Canada?

Join Duncan McCue Sunday, live simultaneously through six time zones on CBC Radio One, Sirius XM channel 169, and streaming on cbc.ca and on the CBC Radio app
1 p.m. PT, 2 p.m. MT, 3 p.m. CT, 4 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. AT, 5:30 p.m. NT.
Toll-free number during the broadcast: 1-888-416-8333
Email: checkup@cbc.ca
Twitter: @checkupcbc
Facebook: CBC Cross Country Checkup

