Does Canada still need the notwithstanding clause? Two insiders involved in the negotiations weigh in

As Ontario MPPs headed into legislature early Monday morning to discuss cutting the size of Toronto city council, the debate brought back memories for former NDP MP Svend Robinson.

Last Monday, the Ontario Superior Court ruling found Ontario Premier Doug Ford's bid to slash the size of Toronto city council from 47 to 25 was unconstitutional.

Since then, he's introduced a new bill that will invoke the notwithstanding clause to override Monday's decision.

Robinson, who was a member of the Standing Joint Committee on the Constitution in late 1981, was the only member to vote against the notwithstanding clause, when Canada's Constitution was being drafted.

The notwithstanding clause, also known as Section 33, allows the federal government or a provincial legislature to enact legislation to override several sections of the charter that deal with fundamental freedoms, legal rights and equality rights.

These include freedom of expression, freedom of assembly and freedom from unreasonable search and seizure.

It was formed as a compromise between federal and provincial officials during debates over a new Constitution in the 1980s. Robinson said the clause was added last minute, following a court order to get provincial approval before patriation.

"I'd worked hard as a member of the Standing Joint Committee on the Constitution to bring forward a strong charter that enshrined some of the most basic values — the right to freedom from discrimination, freedom of association, freedom of speech and religion," he told Checkup host Duncan McCue.

"To say that all of those could be just overturned at the stroke of a legislative pen, for me it was a price that was just too much to pay."



When the NDP urged the government to restrict the clause, former prime minister Pierre Trudeau told him he too was reluctant about the section.

He said 'I had a gun to my head from the premiers and it's the only way I could get this package through.' - Svend Robinson, former NDP MP

"He said 'I had a gun to my head from the premiers and it's the only way I could get this package through.'"

Since then, Robinson said the clause has been bad news for human rights — and not just provincially.

For example, he noted that both Liberal and Tory MPs once called on the government to use the clause to block same sex marriage.

Ford's bill 'was rushed'

Tom Axworthy, who was Trudeau's principal secretary and policy advisor in the '80s, said several premiers were opposed to the notwithstanding clause.

"They were in favour of legislative supremacy [and] parliamentary supremacy," he told Checkup.

"The idea that there would be a charter of rights over and above the competence of a legislature, and that disputes would be would be adjudicated by the judiciary, was a concept which they opposed."

Like Robinson, Trudeau and many others, Axworthy said he was not in favour of the notwithstanding clause.

At the time, those who took part in discussions argued over whether the new Constitution should include an entrenched charter of rights.

Axworthy added that several compromises were proposed, but many of them were abandoned.

Canada reached a historic milestone Nov. 5, 1981, with Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and every province but Quebec agreeing on ways to give the nation an independent constitution that will embrace a charter of rights and an amending formula. (Ron Poling/Canadian Press)

He said one alternative Trudeau suggested was to take the whole charter — one without the notwithstanding clause — to Canadians in a referendum.

Now, as Axworthy reflects on Ford's plans to invoke the notwithstanding clause, he says he's witnessing proof that the notwithstanding clause wasn't needed in the first place.

Axworthy said the notwithstanding clause is in the charter because it is supposed to be used as "a last resort" after due process and consideration by politicians. He added that what Ford is doing is "a tremendous shame."

"The bill has been rushed. There was no need to have it," he said.

