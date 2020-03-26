Who is your COVID-19 hero?
Call 1-888-416-8333 or email checkup@cbc.ca to nominate people helping others during the pandemic
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, stories have emerged of Canadians banding together to help each other out.
Delivering groceries for seniors. Virtual birthday parties. Opera arias from the balcony.
Our question for a special Saturday edition of Checkup: Who is your COVID-19 hero?
Is there an unsung hero in your community worthy of accolades?
Who is helping you and your neighbourhood get through this pandemic, in big or small ways?
You can send us their stories by filling out our Google Form below, or click here.
Join host Duncan McCue on Saturday, live simultaneously through six time zones on CBC Radio One, and streaming on CBC Listen and Facebook Live.
1 p.m. PT, 2 p.m. MT, 3 p.m. CT, 4 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. AT, 5:30 p.m. NT.
Toll-free number during the broadcast: 1-888-416-8333
Email: checkup@cbc.ca | Twitter: @checkupcbc | Facebook: CBC Cross Country Checkup
