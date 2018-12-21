Who is your chosen family this holiday season?
As the definition of family becomes harder to pin down, friends, neighbours and even random strangers can end up with a place in your life.
Sometimes estrangement or distance means you don't get to see your biological family
Found Families
For some, spending the holiday season with blood relatives just isn't an option.
Our question: Who is your chosen family this holiday season?
