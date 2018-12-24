From felines to picket lines, these Canadians are finding second families for the holidays

'Tis the season for spending time with family, and for some, that means it can be a tough time.

But for those who may be separated from biological family — whether by distance or estrangement — chosen family can offer love and support around this time of year.

Sunday on Cross Country Checkup, callers shared their stories with host Duncan McCue.about celebrating the holidays without their blood relatives.

These three stories highlight the different forms that "family" can take.

Family for striking workers

Workers at the Saskatoon Co-op have been on strike since Nov. 1 and Judy Bonn is one of them.

In between walking the picket line, Bonn said, strikers have set up a Christmas tree, exchanged baked goods and even sung a few carols. Bonn says it's helped her get to know her coworkers.

"I've worked there for nine-and-a-half years," she said, "but it's retail. You say 'hi' to people in the morning, but you never really get to know them."

Though being on strike is tough, "it just seems like when one person is down, the next person is there to lift their spirits," she said.

Bonn added that the community's support has been remarkable. Some people have delivered cheques, while others have sent over full suppers. In one case, a university student put up a GoFundMe page for striking workers' children.

"Every time somebody does something like this, my heart grows five times bigger."

Family for the displaced

For the past 20 years, Loren Balisky has spent his holidays welcoming refugee claimants to Canada and inviting them to dinner.

"We don't do turkey but we do everything else on the menu … all the flavours of the world," he said. His family has integrated the claimants' home traditions into the festivities.

Balisky, the executive director of a Vancouver-based refugee support agency, said he feels compelled to help the claimants. He recognizes they're vulnerable, often "homeless on arrival," and obligated to go through a complicated process to even be heard.

Lorne Balisky hosts a dinner party for refugee claimants in Vancouver. (Submitted by Lorne Balisky)

While Balisky has family from the Prairies — and "they're truly family," he said — he recognizes the challenges of being an outsider, having grown up as a Canadian in Ethiopia.

Through his work, he's met people from around the world — and connected with many of them. "Wherever there's a troubled place in the world, we've lived as neighbours together."

Family for the felines

For Brenda McClelland, family is anyone nearby that brings a smile to her face and offers help when she needs it.

"Right now, it's three dogs and 12 cats," said the Edmonton woman laughing. "They're not very helpful, really, but they do bring a smile to my face."

Brenda McLelland is a part-time pet-sitter in Edmonton, Alta. (Submitted by Brenda McClelland)

McClelland is a pet-sitter, so while her clients are away, she takes in a temporary family for the holidays: their pets.

That means she has quite a few houses to visit from Christmas to New Year's Day.

"I'm just glad that I can help other people enjoy their holidays, wherever they are, by checking in on their four-legged friends," she said.