Why an expat and a champion arm wrestler call these 2 Canadian songs their favourites

It's often said that music can transport you back to a time and place — and for one Canadian expat and a world champion arm wrestler, two homegrown songs do just that.

On Sunday, Cross Country Checkup asked callers for their favourite Canadian songs.

While many listeners across the country called in to request Gordon Lightfoot's Canadian Railroad Trilogy and Bobcaygeon by the Tragically Hip, callers John Baylin and Chantal Leduc shared the unique stories behind their top choices.

Here are their stories, as told to Checkup guest hosts Nana aba Duncan and Raina Douris.

When Joni Mitchell crashed the party

When Ottawa-born John Baylin was in his mid-20s, he and some friends set up an art show in the middle of the woods outside of Garden Bay, B.C.

"It was, sort of, land-owning hippie groups that lived around there," he told Douris.

Joni Mitchell waves to the crowd during her 70th birthday tribute concert as part of the Luminato Festival at Massey Hall in Toronto on June 18, 2013. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/Canadian Press)

Baylin, now 71 and living in San Diego, Calif., says it was a simple affair — hosted entirely outside and without formal structures, among the trees.

So when Joni Mitchell showed up — with two members of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, as their event drew to a close — it was quite the surprise.

"They looked at the art show and then we sat around a campfire after it got dark and it was just, I don't know, about ten or twelve people," Baylin recalled. "Joni pulled out a guitar and sang this song — and I mean it's just a gorgeous song."

That song was A Case of You from Mitchell's 1971 album Blue.

The song stands out to Baylin as his favourite Canadian track, as it connects the expat with his roots north of the border.

"It's a very personal song ... a song from her to a lover of hers, but it also comes across in a parallel way as a love song to Canada," he said.

"It's very intensely Canadian and, of course, experiencing it in that way was ... mesmerizing."

Jeremy Dutcher-inspired podium moment

For Chantal Leduc, listening to music isn't just a pastime, it's an integral part of her athletic training.

"Music has a lot to do with how athletes temper their adrenaline," Leduc told Duncan. "It helps you emotionally self-regulate when you're in your own mind."

Leduc represented Canada in the 2015 World Arm Wrestling Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Chantal Leduc, left, is pictured with competitor Berdene Mulder at the 2015 World Arm Wrestling Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (World Arm Wrestling Federation)

It was a challenging period for the arm wrestler, as a competitor initially won first place in the category in which Leduc was competing, Master Women 80 kilogram Right. Months later, after that athlete tested positive for banned substances, Leduc took her place as champion.

Throughout that time — and in-between competitions — Leduc would often listen to the Honour Song, a spiritual Mi'kmaq song composed by George Paul and performed by numerous artists.

The song was of particular significance to Leduc, who was in the process of connecting with her own Indigenous roots as a person of Algonquin heritage.

"When you're competing for Canada, or any other country, you think about where you come from, you think about how you got there, you think about the people that raised you," Leduc said.

Leduc finally received the medal that she had earned in the championship in October 2018. Around the same time, she heard Jeremy Dutcher's rendition of Honour Song. Leduc was driving, "and I actually had to pull the car over and just cry," she said.



The song transported her to the time of the championship, and allowed her to have her own "podium moment," which she never got in Malaysia.

Written by Caro Rolando and Jason Vermes