Skip to Main Content
What is your COVID-19 problem?
Cross Country Checkup

What is your COVID-19 problem?

How has the outbreak affected your life? What problems or struggles are you facing right now? Our expert panel takes your questions about money, medicine, mental health and kids today on a special Q&A edition of Cross Country Checkup.
CBC Radio ·
There are now more than 1,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, and at least 19 deaths, including 4 deaths announced at the same Quebec care home. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Coming up: a special Q&A edition of Cross Country Checkup

Our question today: What's your COVID-19 problem?

What problems or struggles are you facing right now during this time of social distancing? What are some ways you're trying to stay optimistic?

We have an expert panel to take your questions about money, medicine, mental health and kids.

  • Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch.
  • Clinical psychologist Dr. Janine Hubbard.
  • Economist Armine Yalnizyan.

Plus, host Duncan McCue gets an update from Health Minister Patty Hajdu.

Join host Duncan McCue on Sunday, live simultaneously through six time zones on CBC Radio One, and streaming on CBC Listen and Facebook Live.

1 p.m. PT, 2 p.m. MT, 3 p.m. CT, 4 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. AT, 5:30 p.m. NT.

Toll-free number during the broadcast: 1-888-416-8333

Email: checkup@cbc.ca | Twitter: @checkupcbc | Facebook: CBC Cross Country Checkup

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.