What is your COVID-19 problem?

Coming up: a special Q&A edition of Cross Country Checkup.

Our question today: What's your COVID-19 problem?

What problems or struggles are you facing right now during this time of social distancing? What are some ways you're trying to stay optimistic?

We have an expert panel to take your questions about money, medicine, mental health and kids.

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Janine Hubbard.

Economist Armine Yalnizyan.

Plus, host Duncan McCue gets an update from Health Minister Patty Hajdu.

Join host Duncan McCue on Sunday, live simultaneously through six time zones on CBC Radio One, and streaming on CBC Listen and Facebook Live.

1 p.m. PT, 2 p.m. MT, 3 p.m. CT, 4 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. AT, 5:30 p.m. NT.

Toll-free number during the broadcast: 1-888-416-8333