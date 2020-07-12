Mixed reception to feds' COVID-19 response among Canadians as pandemic marches on

Nathan Hynes was forced to close The Auld Spot pub in Toronto's Danforth neighbourhood in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The kitchen has remained open for takeout orders, and after Ontario moved to Phase 2 of the reopening process, he's been able to add a few tables to their patio.

But Hynes says revenue has been "decimated" to about 20 per cent of their normal revenue — and the federal government's attempts to support businesses have fallen far short of his expectations.

"It's not helpful. It's not even close to being enough," he told Checkup.

Hynes has kept a skeleton crew of full-time workers thanks to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and Canada emergency wage subsidy (CEWS).

The Auld Spot's patio has been open for business since Ontario started to ease restrictions for public spaces, but owner Nathan Hynes says revenue is still down to about 20 per cent of a normal season. (The Auld Spot/Toronto)

But the longer the pandemic goes on, the less certain his future, and the future of thousands of small businesses across Canada, becomes.

"Two thousand dollars a month to give somebody to live on in Toronto, when the average price of a one-bedroom apartment is $2,100, is obscene," he said of the CERB.

Hynes says the government made two "major, major blunders": first by waiting until May to introduce the Canada emergency commercial rent assistance (CECRA).

He's thankful that his landlord applied for the rent relief program, but says he knows many other merchants whose respective landlords did not do the same.

Second, he argues that the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA), which offers up to $40,000, should be a bailout rather than a loan.

As a loan, Hynes says business owners are simply given a lifeline of a few weeks to a month at a time, doing little to ease fears of bankruptcy looming beyond the horizon.

"Shouldn't the bank have to take some sacrifice? Shouldn't all these big businesses with these wealthy shareholders and billions of dollars of profit — they don't have to suffer? While I'm at risk of losing my home?" he said.

"Frankly, it shows the absurdity of the Western economic culture."

Rent relief 'a tremendous administrative process': landlord

Michael Cooper, president of a Toronto-based office and residential developer called Dream, has used the CECRA program to help offset a portion of the rent for his tenants, which include commercial properties.

He calls the process of applying for the rent relief, which includes absorbing 25 per cent of the rent from his clients, "a tremendous administrative process," but he's happy to do it.

"These are really tough situations and it's not their [tenants'] fault. So I'm really pleased that they're getting support," he said.

Michael Cooper is President and CRO of DREAM, an office and residential developer. He says the government’s CECRA rent relief program worked out well for him and his tenants. (Submitted by Michael Cooper)

According to business advocates and even the feds' own numbers, landlords like Cooper are in the minority.

As of June 8, the federal government had paid out $39 million in rent relief. That's less than two per cent of the nearly $3 billion the Department of Finance budgeted for this program.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses has repeatedly warned that the government's actions may either come too late or not provide enough to save small and medium-sized businesses that have closed their doors — often by provincial orders.

Cooper says he gives the federal government a "so-so" grade for their COVID response. He acknowledges putting everything together so quickly is hard, and wonders if there's a more directed way to allocate the money.

But he also worries that the longer the pandemic goes on, the more difficult it will be for governments to get the money.

Artists continue to wait for green light

As a musician with no fixed business address, Renee Cingolani says she and her husband, who works in construction, wouldn't be able to survive without the CERB.

Her jobs included directing theatre productions to performing music at weddings, as well as teaching music from out of her home near Barrie, Ont. They all stopped "almost instantly" in March, she said.

"It is terrifying … CERB is not close to what I would be making in my job. We've also had to use our savings to cover our daily bills and mortgage costs."

Musician Renee Cingolani worries that most businesses and venues that host the performing arts will remain a low priority in Ontario's gradual reopening of the economy. (Submitted by Renee Cingolani)

Cingolani gives the federal government credit for the support they've introduced so far, considering how quickly the pandemic upended our daily routines.

"I don't think there's any way they could have planned for a situation like this. I do feel like they've done a pretty adequate job considering they too are flying by the seat of their pants," she said.

But she's worried at how much longer she'll be able to go on as the arts and entertainment sector remains a low priority for the economy's gradual reopening.

Reassurances ring hollow

Hynes is less forgiving. He says he would give the government a D grade for their overall pandemic response.

He upgraded that to a C only when compared to the United States, whose case numbers have skyrocketed as some districts reopen their economies while flouting health officials' recommendations.

Reassurances from public figures have rung hollow, as his and other businesses worry they're hanging on by a thread.

"Doug Ford making the cheesecake. John Tory sitting on the patio. Trudeau looking us into the eyes and telling me he's got my back, that we're the backbone of the economy. And then all the actions proving otherwise," he said.

Written by Jonathan with files from Kirthana Sasitharan and CBC Politics.