On Monday, Facebook announced it banned Canadian far-right political commentator Faith Goldy, white nationalist crusader Kevin Goudreau and various extremist groups — including Soldiers of Odin — from its platform.

The move comes after the social media giant prohibited the promotion and support of white nationalism and white separatism last month.

Goldy responded by saying "enemies are weak and terrified", and that "most revolutions were waged before social media." In recent years, the debate on whether free speech has been weaponized by the right has become a contentious issue.

Is a ban like this able to stop online hate? Who should police hateful or discriminatory opinions on social media? Where should we draw the line between hate speech and free expression?

Our question this week: What does freedom of expression mean in the age of social media?

