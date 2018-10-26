What does an interest rate hike mean in your life?
Canadians now owe roughly $1.70 for every $1 they earn
Canada may be a very wealthy country, but privately many of us are living our lives in financial turmoil.
Credit cards, mortgage, personal loans, lines of credit — we can't seem to resist.
Then interest rates go up again.
With the Bank of Canada's decision to raise interest this week, are you now on the sure road to bankruptcy or can you adapt and stay afloat?
Our question: What does a rate hike mean in your life?
This week's episode is part of CBC News series we're calling Debt Nation, looking at the state of consumer debt in Canada.
