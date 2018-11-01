What changes do you want to see in Canada's assisted dying law?
A terminal cancer patient. A scheduled medically-assisted death. A final call for changes.
Halifax woman Audrey Parker chose to die on her own terms on Thursday. Her ultimate message: the existing rules are unfair and extreme.
An independent review is currently underway to examine the nuts and bolts of the two-year-old legislation.
Our question this week: What changes do you want to see in Canada's assisted dying law?
Join Duncan McCue Sunday, live simultaneously through six time zones on CBC Radio One, and streaming on cbc.ca, the CBC Radio app and Facebook Live.
1 p.m. PT, 2 p.m. MT, 3 p.m. CT, 4 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. AT, 5:30 p.m. NT.
Toll-free number during the broadcast: 1-888-416-8333
Email: checkup@cbc.ca
Twitter: @checkupcbc
Facebook: CBC Cross Country Checkup
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.