Our question this week: are your tips keeping up with inflation? Which jobs deserve a tip, and which ones don't? Fill out the details on this form and send us your stories.

Also our Ask Me Anything focuses on airplane etiquette. Is it OK to recline your seat? Who gets the middle armrest? We'll have a flight attendant and etiquette expert here to answer your questions. Fill out this form to ask your questions and nominate the worst behaviour you've seen on an airplane.

Join host Ian Hanomansing on CBC Radio One, CBC Listen and CBC News Network. Call Checkup at 1-888-416-8333 or go to CBC.ca/AIRCHECK.