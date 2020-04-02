Saturday special: Is Canada ready for the COVID-19 surge?

Doctors, nurses and front-line workers in emergency wards and long-term care homes across Canada are answering the call of duty as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned about the pressing need to obtain critical medical supplies to cope with an expected surge in cases.

The number of positive cases worldwide reached one million, just a day after UN Secretary General António Guterres warned the pandemic would pose the greatest challenge since the Second World War and could spark a global recession.

Our question this Saturday: Is Canada ready for the COVID-19 surge?

Dr. Brian Goldman, host of CBC Radio's White Coat, Black Art will join Checkup host Duncan McCue to take your questions about the ongoing pandemic.

