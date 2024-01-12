How do we protect young referees and umpires from angry adults?

Screaming, swearing, and even threats.

A small town soccer league in Quebec is turning to body cameras to protect its teenage referees from angry adults.

And in Alberta this week, a minor league hockey coach was the latest to be suspended for an angry tirade in an under-13 league.

Veteran referees and sports officials are saying it's hard to retain young refs and umpires who are sick of the abuse.

Our question this week: Screaming, swearing, and threats… How do we protect young referees and umpires? Have you seen parents and coaches cross the line?

Plus, our Ask Me Anything focuses on anxiety and flying.

Dr. Luana Marques treats patients with a fear of flying, and she's hearing from some of them after a Boeing 737 Max 9 suffered a fuselage blowout last week.

Join host Ian Hanomansing on CBC Radio One, CBC Listen and CBC News Network. Call Checkup at 1-888-416-8333 or go to CBC.ca/AIRCHECK.