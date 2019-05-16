Is basketball Canada's new national sport?

We the North.

On Sunday, the Toronto Raptors will play Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks at the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs.

The possibility of the Raptors making it to the finish line has piqued interest in the sport beyond just die-hard fans.

Over its 25-year history with the NBA, the only Canadian basketball team in the league has been considered the underdog. But, the tide seems to be changing.

Canadians were glued to their screens during last weekend's magic moment when Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beater defeated the Philadelphia 76ers. With a peak audience of 3.8 million viewers, it was the most watched NBA game ever in Canada.

"The country has adopted the Raptors as their own," says NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Our question this week: Is basketball the new national sport?

