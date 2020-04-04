We are now a nation of home-schoolers.

As the COVID-19 pandemic forces millions of families to stay at home, parents-turned-school teachers are scrambling to whip up lesson plans while working from home.

Meanwhile, university and college students are no longer in the labs or lecture halls, as classes are now online-only.

Our question for Sunday: How is school at home going?

We particularly want to hear from parents balancing work and school with the kids at home, teachers continuing to connect with their students through online learning and university or high school students concerned about the future.

Plus, an ask me anything with author, musician and former astronaut Chris Hadfield, who knows more than most people about self-isolation and staying indoors — even though he usually did it from space.

Then-Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield poses with the Canadian flag in the Cupola module of the International Space Station. (NASA)

Join host Duncan McCue on Sunday, live simultaneously through six time zones on CBC Radio One and streaming on CBC Listen and Facebook Live.

1 p.m. PT, 2 p.m. MT, 3 p.m. CT, 4 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. AT, 5:30 p.m. NT.

Toll-free number during the broadcast: 1-888-416-8333.