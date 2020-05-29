Nearly 80 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in Canada happened in long-term care homes. Months after the coronavirus forced widespread lockdowns, questions remain about what must be done to improve living conditions for seniors across the country.

Quebec's chief coroner this week ordered a public inquiry into deaths in the province's long-term care homes.

More than 60 per cent of the province's COVID-19 deaths have occurred in public or private long-term care homes, known by their French initials as CHSLDs.

In May, a bombshell report by Canadian military detailed horrific conditions at five care homes in Ontario, including accounts of residents being bullied, drugged, left in soiled bedding for hours and days.

Calls have been made for the federal government to take a more active role in enforcing national standards for the operation of these homes.

But Trudeau's offer of help has met with a mixed reaction so far from provincial and territorial leaders.

Our question this week: How can we fix long-term care in Canada?