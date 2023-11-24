Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Cross Country Checkup·SUNDAY ON CHECKUP

Have extreme weather events changed your shopping habits?

In an effort to cut down on plastic waste, the federal government wants to get major supermarkets to reduce plastic food packaging and Coca-Cola recently announced it would have '100%' recycled bottles in Canadian stores by 2024. How have your buying habits changed?

Can we buy our way out of a climate crisis? Call us 1-888-416-8333.

CBC Radio ·
Plastic bottles and containers mashed together.
In an effort to cut down on plastic waste, the federal government wants to get major supermarkets to reduce plastic food packaging and Coca-Cola recently announced it would have '100%' recycled bottles in Canadian stores by 2024. (Francis Gardler/The Journal-Star via Associated Press)

With climate talks at COP28 scheduled to start next week in Dubai, a recent United Nations report is warning that the world needs to move away from fossil fuels now or face warming of nearly 3 C by the end of the century.

In an effort to cut down on plastic waste, the federal government wants to get major supermarkets to reduce plastic packaging and Coca-Cola recently announced it would have '100%' recycled bottles in Canadian stores by 2024.

Our first question this week: Have extreme weather events changed your shopping habits? Can we buy our way out of a climate crisis?

Also, some Canadian Tire, Walmart locations and a U.K. grocery chain have said goodbye to self-checkouts. Their concerns include tech issues, shoplifting and concerns over the quality of the shopping experience.

Our second topic this week: Were self-checkouts a mistake? What's your shoplifting story?

Join host Ian Hanomansing on CBC Radio One, CBC Listen and CBC News Network. Call Checkup at 1-888-416-8333 or go to CBC.ca/AIRCHECK.

now