With climate talks at COP28 scheduled to start next week in Dubai, a recent United Nations report is warning that the world needs to move away from fossil fuels now or face warming of nearly 3 C by the end of the century.

In an effort to cut down on plastic waste, the federal government wants to get major supermarkets to reduce plastic packaging and Coca-Cola recently announced it would have '100%' recycled bottles in Canadian stores by 2024.

Our first question this week: Have extreme weather events changed your shopping habits? Can we buy our way out of a climate crisis?

Also, some Canadian Tire, Walmart locations and a U.K. grocery chain have said goodbye to self-checkouts. Their concerns include tech issues, shoplifting and concerns over the quality of the shopping experience.

Our second topic this week: Were self-checkouts a mistake? What's your shoplifting story?

