Not every remote work meeting needs video, says business professor

Just because many Canadians are working remotely doesn't mean all their professional interactions require a video call. Often a ring on the phone or email will suffice, says Tsedal Neeley.

The Harvard Business School professor, and author of Remote Work Revolution: Succeeding from Anywhere, says that with the pandemic pushing workers to home offices, video conferencing platforms like Zoom have been "overused" for work communication.

Taking a more balanced approach — like communicating complex information by email instead of meeting, for example — can be better for employees, she says.

Neeley spoke with Cross Country Checkup host Ian Hanomansing about the impact — and future — of this remote work world.

Below is part of that conversation.

Tsedal Neeley is an author and professor at Harvard Business School in Boston. (Evgenia Eliseeva)

How have Zoom conversations differed from what we used to normally do face-to-face at our workplace?

One is people tend to schedule Zoom calls edge-to-edge with very little transition time, with very little space to fill some of your to-do work. And this edge-to-edge scheduling is leading to Zoom—or what I call, tech exhaustion.

The second thing is … you are communicating for the cameras versus being in a more theatrical environment in an in-person environment. So imagine you and your team or your unit, you are in the same space. You walk in, you have your physicality, you have your non-verbal expressions. You have so many things that you use in order to communicate.

But now [with Zoom], it's a box and a camera and that's it. So your behavioural and social cues are dramatically limited, but yet you still have to do the same type of work. So it's requiring for people to develop some intelligence around digital tools.

To the first point you made, those edge-to-edge meetings, I wonder if maybe companies should start having hard outs at the 50-minute mark, or the 55-minute mark…. Do you think that would fly at all?

That would make people's lives so much better if they did that. The thing about it is that there aren't policies and guidelines that help people think about digital tools.

I don't know if it's the 55-minute mark, but the point is: Don't schedule these Zoom calls edge-to-edge. It might mean that you have a half hour call [and] the next call that you have is 15 minutes later or another half hour later. The key thing is that digital tools are not just about communication in a remote environment. They're about working…. They're about achieving what we need to achieve.

The biggest advice that I've been giving over the last year is don't use Zoom when you can use the phone. Use email when you need to communicate one to many. Use an asynchronous mode of communication if people have to process complex information. This idea of trying to replicate our behaviours in in-person environments to remote environments is what's getting us in trouble.

Not to put you on the spot, but what would be a situation where it would be better to be on the phone rather than a video conference, face-to-face meeting.

A Zoom call actually imposes a great deal of cognitive load on people. Having the camera on is actually exhausting. So you remove that source of cognitive load, and a phone call is very effective if all you're trying to do is communicate with someone in real time and resolve some issue or make some quick decision. There's no reason why you have to be on video to do that.

If I may, there are a few dimensions to think about with digital tools, and that's whether you need synchronous versus asynchronous communication — think of it as a continua — and another one is rich versus lean media.

Rich is, of course, the Zooms or the in-person type of communication. Lean are things like email or Google Docs. And it's not one is better than the other. It's what do you need for a particular situation? Sometimes you need lean and asynchronous, not always rich and synchronous.

What do you think will be — or what do you think ought to be — the legacy of these Zoom times when the pandemic is over?

It affords us the ability to work from anywhere, or hire talent from anywhere, and not be encumbered by physical location and other things.

And what we're going to see in the future — and I say this not just to predict, but we're already seeing many companies outlining guidelines and policies for the post-pandemic era — is that people are going to have hybrid situations where they're going to be working from home or anywhere some days out of the month, and the rest of the time they'll be in the office.

Some places are even negotiating with their employees to say, "Can you work two weeks out of the month from home" versus the rest of the time for in-person work, which means you are going to need to use all of these digital tools that are at your disposal in order to get work done.

It's not just about Zoom. It's about Zoom and Slack and Microsoft Teams and text messages, et cetera, et cetera. There are features of technologies that we're going to want to use and really expand our communication and work repertoire.

Written by Jason Vermes. Produced by Steve Howard. This Q&A was edited for length and clarity.