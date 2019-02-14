Has Wilson-Raybould's resignation shaken your confidence in Trudeau's government?

Allegations of political interference. An ethics probe. A bombshell resignation.

A political drama has been unfolding on Parliament Hill this week.

Unanswered questions linger after federal Liberal MP Jody Wilson-Raybould resigned from her cabinet position on Tuesday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was surprised and disappointed by her decision.

So far, the former justice minister and attorney general has remained silent, but retained a former Supreme Court justice to advise her.

Wilson-Raybould's resignation came just days after allegations emerged accusing the Prime Minister's Office of pressuring her to help SNC-Lavalin avoid criminal prosecution.

Meanwhile, the ethics commissioner is launching an investigation into the allegations of political interference against the PMO.

Our question this week: Has Jody Wilson-Raybould's resignation shaken your confidence in the Trudeau government?

