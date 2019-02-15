Has Wilson-Raybould's resignation shaken your confidence in the Trudeau government?
Questions linger as ethics commissioner probes the SNC-Lavalin affair
Allegations of political interference. An ethics probe. A bombshell resignation.
A political drama has been unfolding on Parliament Hill this week.
Unanswered questions linger after federal Liberal MP Jody Wilson-Raybould resigned from her cabinet position on Tuesday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was surprised and disappointed by her decision.
So far, the former justice minister and attorney general has remained silent, but retained a former Supreme Court justice to advise her.
Wilson-Raybould's resignation came just days after allegations emerged accusing the Prime Minister's Office of pressuring her to help SNC-Lavalin avoid criminal prosecution.
Meanwhile, the ethics commissioner is launching an investigation into the allegations of political interference against the PMO.
Our question this week: Has Jody Wilson-Raybould's resignation shaken your confidence in the Trudeau government?
Join Duncan McCue Sunday, live simultaneously through six time zones on CBC Radio One, and streaming on cbc.ca, the CBC Radio app and Facebook Live.
1 p.m. PT, 2 p.m. MT, 3 p.m. CT, 4 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. AT, 5:30 p.m. NT.
Toll-free number during the broadcast: 1-888-416-8333
Email: checkup@cbc.ca
Twitter: @checkupcbc
Facebook: CBC Cross Country Checkup
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.