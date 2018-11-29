Holiday consumerism. An alternative lifestyle. The minimalist evolution.

Lights are up. Holiday product ads are everywhere. Do you feel the urge to spend money and buy more? As an alternative to the consumer culture, the minimalist lifestyle has been gaining popularity, particularly among the millennials.

Some believe that "less is more" is the way to happiness, while critics label minimalism as a cult. Meanwhile, brands and marketers are also jumping on the bandwagon, trying to capitalize on the trend.

Our question: Does the minimalist lifestyle appeal to you?

