Our question this week: Does Canada have a moral obligation to Hong Kong?

Beijing is warning that the government will not sit on its hands and watch as protests continue in Hong Kong. It's a tense situation, made worse by reports of Chinese military vehicles situated close to the Hong Kong border.

There are 300,000 Canadians living in Hong Kong and many others here, at home, watching events nervously. As the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong enter the 11th week, how are the tensions affecting Canadians in both countries?

Join guest host David Common on Sunday, live simultaneously through six time zones on CBC Radio One, and streaming on CBC Listen and Facebook Live.

1 p.m. PT, 2 p.m. MT, 3 p.m. CT, 4 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. AT, 5:30 p.m. NT.

Toll-free number during the broadcast: 1-888-416-8333

Email: checkup@cbc.ca | Twitter: @checkupcbc | Facebook: CBC Cross Country Checkup