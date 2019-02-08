Do you need dating apps to find love?
With days until Valentine's Day, we want to hear about your dates
Swipe right for love
Finding love. Dating apps. Overcoming social stigmas.
Finding love in the "swipe left" universe can be perplexing. The popularity of dating apps has redefined what love at first sight means — a charming picture and an appealing profile.
Are you getting tired of relying on an algorithm to find your soul mate? Do you miss the old fashioned way of face-to-face interactions? Or, are you simply enjoying being single?
Meanwhile, gender and racial stereotypes are alive in the online dating world. A U.S. study has shown dating apps could reinforce biases or "sexual racism." Can you overcome that?
With days until Valentine's Day, we're asking: Do you need dating apps to find love?
