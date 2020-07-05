Cross Country Checkup's summer guest host lineup

With Duncan McCue taking a well-deserved summer break from Checkup, here's our lineup of guest hosts for the season:

July 5: CBC correspondent David Common.

July 12: CBC's chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton.

July 19 and 26: The National's Ian Hanomansing.

Aug. 2: The Next Chapter host Shelagh Rogers hosts our Summer Reads show.

Aug. 9: The National's Adrienne Arsenault.

Aug. 16: Ontario Today host Rita Celli.

Aug. 23: CBC Calgary's Kathleen Petty hosts our special following the Conservative Party of Canada's leadership race.

Aug. 30: Paul Hunter will be in Washington to host our coverage of the U.S. Republican leadership convention.

We'll be on the air in our usual Sunday time slot throughout the summer.

1 p.m. PT, 2 p.m. MT, 3 p.m. CT, 4 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. AT, 5:30 p.m. NT.

Call toll-free number during the broadcast, or leave us a voicemail any time: 1-888-416-8333