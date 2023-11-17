If a federal election were held today it would result in a majority government for Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives, according to recent polls.

Poll aggregator 338 Canada's latest polls suggest the Conservative Party has a 13 point lead over the Liberals.

In the 2021 federal election, the Liberals won a minority government with 160 seats, while the the Conservatives formed the opposition with 119 seats. The Bloc Québécois won 32 seats, the NDP won 25, and the Green Party finished with two seats.

Will you vote differently in the next federal election? What's pushing you to switch parties?

How are you handling difficult conversations with family and friends about the Israel-Hamas war?

