The ongoing bombardments in Gaza by Israel have killed more than a thousand Palestinians. The strikes are in retaliation for Hamas's brutal surprise attack last week — that attack, and subsequent heavy rocket fire since, resulted in the death of more than 1,300 Israelis and at least 100 hostages abducted, according to the Israeli government.

Israel has now called for the immediate relocation of 1.1 million people in Gaza, a move which the UN has warned would be calamitous.

So far, families have identified four Canadians killed as a result of the conflict.

Our question this week: How are your friends and family affected by the Israel-Hamas war?

Our Ask Me Anything segment this week focuses on the toll a conflict like this can have on your mental health. What questions do you have about how to cope with the news stemming from the conflict between Israel and Hamas?

Join host Ian Hanomansing on CBC Radio One, CBC Listen and CBC News Network. Call Checkup at 1-888-416-8333 or go to CBC.ca/AIRCHECK.