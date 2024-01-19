The federal government has acknowledged that the number of non-permanent residents is putting a strain on housing, and that changes could be coming to Canada's immigration policy.

Polls show many Canadians are increasingly feeling that immigration levels are too high -- opinions largely fuelled by the cost of housing.

Our question this week: Is Canada striking the right balance between welcoming newcomers and housing affordability? What is your stake in this?

Plus, Canada is seeing a record number of cases of invasive group A strep. What questions do you have about strep throat and your kids? Don't miss our AMA with Dr Fatima Kakkar.