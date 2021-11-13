Can we shop our way out of the climate crisis?
As politicians and negotiators head home, COP26 has come to a close. But concerns over climate change continue.
How important is consumer choice?
As politicians and negotiators head home, COP26 has come to a close — but concerns over climate change continue.
Some experts say it's the responsibility of consumers to change their shopping habits and reduce their carbon footprints. Buying green, they argue, will encourage the market to shift how products are made
Others, however, say the burden lays on government to implement policies and legislation that mitigate the effects of what we buy on the planet.
Our question this week: Can we shop our way out of the climate crisis? How important is consumer choice?
