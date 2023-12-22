Our question this week: What's the best or worst gift you've ever received? Fill out the details on this form and send us your stories.

Also our Ask Me Anything focuses on the best way to load a dishwasher. Is loading the dishwasher a point of tension in your house? Our expert specializes in large cleaning appliances and tests and reviews dishwashers. Fill out this form to ask your questions.

Join host Renée Filippone on CBC Radio One, CBC Listen and CBC News Network. Call Checkup at 1-888-416-8333 or go to CBC.ca/AIRCHECK.