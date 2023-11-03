Content
Are you living with your parents to save money?

According to Statistics Canada more than 35 per cent of young adults in Canada live with at least one parent as of 2021. That's almost five percentage points more than in 2001 and some experts say cost of living is the main reason.

How do you feel about adult children living at home? Call us 1-888-416-8333.

A row of suburban houses.
In 2021 more than a third of Canadians between the ages of 20 and 34 were living with at least one parent, according to Statistics Canada. (Ose Irete/CBC)

One University of British Columbia researcher who is studying how young adults living with parents share their common space says that the housing crisis as well as struggles to find employment are mostly responsible.

Our question this week: Are you living with your parents to save money? How do you feel about adult children living at home?

Also with high interest rates putting pressure on those looking to renew their mortgage, our Ask Me Anything segment will feature features mortgage broker Ron Butler. What questions do you have?

