Are we doing enough to protect Canada's wildlife?
The United Nations warns that 1 million species worldwide are at risk of extinction
Scientists are sounding the alarm as threats to the survival of many species around the world and here in Canada grow.
Three southern resident killer whales expected off the coast of B.C. are presumed dead after being missing over the summer. Some experts worry that bees, crucial for pollination, are facing extinction and pesticides are partially to blame.
Meanwhile, a comprehensive report from the UN says one million species of plants and animals are in trouble.
