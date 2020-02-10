CBC's Katie Simpson on American politics, the 2020 election and holding politicians accountable

Each week, Cross Country Checkup devotes the program's last half hour to an interview with a high-profile newsmaker, celebrity, thinker or cultural figure who takes calls from listeners.

As CBC News' foreign correspondent in Washington, D.C., Katie Simpson will be covering American politics — but she won't be making any predictions.

"Here's the thing: any time anyone makes a political prediction, it's always wrong," she told Cross Country Checkup host Duncan McCue.

On Sunday, Simpson took listeners' calls from Londonderry, N.H., where Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was hosting a town hall event, during the program's regular Ask Me Anything segment.

The former Parliamentary reporter answered questions on how caucuses work south of the border and why some candidates are waiting to put their name forward in the contests to what's behind the rise of progressive Bernie Sanders.

She says his support goes back, in part, to voters wanting a change of the status quo during the 2016 U.S. election.

"There are questions about whether it was Trump on the right, or Bernie Sanders on the left, Americans were hungry for something completely different than what they'd seen," she told caller Fred Tait of Rossendale, Man.

"But there is so much more analysis to be done and … who knows what's going to happen in this election and where things are going to go from there."

Simpson also answered some personal questions about her career, including what drew her to political reporting.

"I don't know how I first got into it, but there's something about accountability journalism — I very much believe in that," she said responding to listener Eddie Bone.

"I think it's very, very, very important that the people who have the responsibility of leading the country be held to account, their decisions questioned and explained, and it doesn't matter which political party they are," she added.

