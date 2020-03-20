Piya Chattopadhyay to host Sunday mornings on CBC Radio

Piya Chattopadhyay will be the new host of Sunday mornings on CBC Radio One, beginning in September.

CBC announced Monday that Chattopadhyay and the show's team will develop a new format, maintaining the focus on in-depth interviews and documentary storytelling. The program will air on CBC Radio One and the CBC Listen app.

Chattopadhyay's current weekly national show on CBC Radio One, Out in the Open , will wrap up on June 28 after four successful seasons.

"I am so proud to take up the mantle of Sunday morning, to build and expand upon the deep journalistic legacy of that space," said Chattopadhyay.

"I feel every journalistic adventure I've had has primed me for this."

The new program will occupy the three-hour time slot that's been known to listeners for the past 20 years as home to The Sunday Edition with host Michael Enright.

Two decades as reporter and host

Enright's last day of hosting the show will be June 28. CBC announced last month that Enright is leaving The Sunday Edition to anchor a new, one-hour CBC Radio program that is in development.

Chattopadhyay has been in broadcasting for two decades as a reporter and host, for both radio and television, in Canada and abroad.

She worked as a guest host for TVOntario's The Agenda for several years. Before that, Chattopadhyay was Fox News Radio's Middle East correspondent, based in Jerusalem.

During her three years in the region, she covered war and conflict, peace and politics, and people coping with everyday life.

Since 2016, her show Out in the Open has tackled big issues facing Canadians through a range of perspectives.

"I have long committed myself to elevating voices that aren't often heard, and to challenging both what we hear and how we hear it. I look forward to continuing that work on Sunday mornings," she said.

'Energy and perspective'

Chattopadhyay is also well known to CBC listeners from guest hosting duties on The Current, q, Cross Country Checkup, CBC Toronto's Metro Morning, and the CBC News: Front Burner podcast.

Willow Smith, former executive producer of The Current , will serve as executive producer of the new show.

"We are excited to have Piya bring her energy and perspective to this role," said Cathy Perry, executive director of current affairs for CBC.

"She's the perfect fit for this program with its in-depth interviews, and she'll do a great job of bringing fresh takes on the ideas and stories Canadians want to hear, reflect on and learn more about on Sunday mornings."

Chattopadhyay's first show will be Sept. 6.