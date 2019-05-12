CBC Radio brings home RTDNA awards for excellence

CBC Radio was celebrated for innovative and informative work at the Radio Television and Digital News Association gala in Toronto on Saturday night.

The RTDNA awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital over the past year.

Here are some of the winners:

Network Radio

The Adrienne Clarkson Award for Diversity - Radio

This award was given to Ideas for Canada's Slavery Secret: The whitewashing of 200 years of enslavement.

CBC Radio's Ideas took home the Adrienne Clarkson Award for Diversity for Canada's Slavery Secret: The whitewashing of 200 years of enslavement. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Dave Rogers Award for Best Long Feature – Radio

This award was given to White Coat Black Art for A Doctor's Story: The Las Vegas Shooting: "Every patient that could have been saved - we saved"

Dr. Kevin Menes was the ER doctor in charge that night at Sunrise Hospital. Being only eight kilometres from the festival grounds, about 200 patients came through the ER that night, most with gunshot wounds. (Hector Torres Photography/Submitted by Sunrise Hospital)

Sam Ross Award for Opinion and Commentary – Radio

This award was given to Unreserved for "A long moment of stunned silence" - Rosanna Deerchild on telling a crowd Gerald Stanley was found not guilty

On Feb. 9. 2018, from the stage at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, Rosanna Deerchild announced the verdict in the Gerald Stanley trial. Then she asked the crowd at the Native North America Gathering concert to observe a moment of silence for Colten Boushie and his family. (Scott Doubt)

Peter Gzowski Award for Best Radio News Information Program

This award was given to Out in the Open for "It's a wound I don't think will ever get covered" - Five stories of life after the Toronto van attack

Rocco and Carmela D'Amico follow the casket of their daughter Anne Marie following her funeral service in Toronto on May 2, 2018. D'Amico was one of the ten victims of the April 2018 van attack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ron Laidlaw Award for Continuing Coverage

This award was given to The Current for ongoing coverage of the deadly Humboldt bus crash.

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Derek Patter skates during the first day of the Humboldt Broncos training camp at Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Sask., Friday, August 24, 2018. (Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press)

Radio Newscast - Byron MacGregor Award (Network) · @CBCNews - World Report: Humboldt Vigil

Multiplatform:

Best Original / Enterprise Journalism

This award was for a joint production from CBC News Interactives/ The National and CBC podcasts for Bomb On Board.

Listen to Uncover: Bomb on Board here.

An investigator surveys part of the wreckage of Canadian Pacific Air Lines Flight 21 which was downed by a bomb over the wilderness of the B.C. interior on July 8, 1965, while enroute to Whitehorse from Vancouver. All 52 people on board were killed. (Transport Canada)

Podcasts

Best Podcast, Network Digital: Missing and Murdered: Finding Cleo

Best Podcast, National Digital: Boushie