CBC Radio brings home RTDNA awards for excellence
Awards honour journalistic work in radio, television and digital
CBC Radio was celebrated for innovative and informative work at the Radio Television and Digital News Association gala in Toronto on Saturday night.
The RTDNA awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital over the past year.
Here are some of the winners:
Network Radio
The Adrienne Clarkson Award for Diversity - Radio
This award was given to Ideas for Canada's Slavery Secret: The whitewashing of 200 years of enslavement.
Dave Rogers Award for Best Long Feature – Radio
This award was given to White Coat Black Art for A Doctor's Story: The Las Vegas Shooting: "Every patient that could have been saved - we saved"
Sam Ross Award for Opinion and Commentary – Radio
This award was given to Unreserved for "A long moment of stunned silence" - Rosanna Deerchild on telling a crowd Gerald Stanley was found not guilty
Peter Gzowski Award for Best Radio News Information Program
This award was given to Out in the Open for "It's a wound I don't think will ever get covered" - Five stories of life after the Toronto van attack
Ron Laidlaw Award for Continuing Coverage
This award was given to The Current for ongoing coverage of the deadly Humboldt bus crash.
- Veteran firefighter says he's never seen anything like Humboldt Broncos crash
- Through the Humboldt tragedy, youth have found a way to 'lean on each other'
- The long, slow road to healing in Humboldt begins on the ice
- 15,000 T-shirts later, the 'Humboldt Strong' gear that helped a town heal
Radio Newscast - Byron MacGregor Award (Network) · @CBCNews - World Report: Humboldt Vigil
Multiplatform:
Best Original / Enterprise Journalism
This award was for a joint production from CBC News Interactives/ The National and CBC podcasts for Bomb On Board.
Listen to Uncover: Bomb on Board here.
Podcasts
Best Podcast, Network Digital: Missing and Murdered: Finding Cleo
Best Podcast, National Digital: Boushie