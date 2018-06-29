Canada Day special: Canadian Songs For The Future Inspired By Our Past

What happens when award-winning Canadian songwriters are paired with an object from Canada's past for Canada Day?



CBC Radio host Alan Neal has invited songwriters who are in Ottawa for Canada Day celebrations to take on a unique challenge: Pick one object randomly from the 1,500 in the Canadian Museum of History's new Canadian History Hall.

One of the surprise guests chose the Oh! Canada board game to write a song about. The game was created in the 1970s. (Canadian Museum of History)

It might be a love letter, a necklace, an arrow, a typewriter or a pair of rubber boots — anything that the curators are currently using to represent this country.

The songwriters are challenged to write a song inspired by that object, which they'll perform during a special live Canada Day program at noon on CBC Radio One.

Listen live here, starting at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday:

Canada Day is, of course, a day of reflecting on both our history and future, and this project gets to both.

Each object in the museum represents a fragment of Canadian history from one of our many chapters.

Iskwé performs part of 'Out On The Water', a song written especially for Canada Day. 1:10

By drawing on the voices of some of Canada's hottest rising stars, including Polaris nominee Iskwé, CBC chart-topper Dylan Menzie, Juno nominee Amanda Rheaume, Indspire Award winner poet Zoey Roy, jazz great Miguel de Armas and some surprise guests, we see how the next generation will carry on those stories.

Find out on Canada Day on CBC Radio One at noon.