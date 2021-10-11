Radio · Audio

Black on the Prairies

The Black on the Prairies radio special explores the more than 200 years of recorded Black History in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. Hosts Ify Chiwetelu and Omayra Issa look back at the earliest Black Prairie history, and look ahead to Black Prairie people's present-day experiences and hopes for the future. This special features some of the stories published as part of the extensive Black on the Prairies (BOP) project, as well as never-before-broadcast interviews, and music from the BOP playlist.